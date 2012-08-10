TOKYO Aug 10 The Japanese government's contentious plan to double the sales tax cleared the final vote in parliament's upper house after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda promised to bring forward an election likely to end his Democrats' three-year rule.

The passage of the plan in the opposition-controlled upper house is the result of a rare deal with two main opposition parties and a breakthrough for Japan, long trapped in a cycle of revolving-door governments and policy paralysis.

The plan to lift the sales tax to 10 percent by 2015 has been billed as a test of Japan's ability and resolve to tackle its snowballing debt, which already tops two years' worth of its economic output, a record among industrialised nations.

It is a victory for Noda, although a bittersweet one as the unpopular tax plan deepened a rift among the fractious Democrats, causing some 50 lawmakers to quit, and surveys show the party will suffer heavy losses at the polls.