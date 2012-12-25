TOKYO Dec 25 Incoming Japan Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is likely to pick policy veteran Toshimitsu Motegi as
trade minister, who will also take charge of energy and other
key economic policies, media reported on Tuesday.
Motegi, 57, a former policy affairs chief for the Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP), will tackle energy problems after last
year's Fukushima nuclear crisis, as well as issues such as the
U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact, public
broadcaster NHK said.
Motegi was a leading member of the LDP's panel tasked with
drafting an economic revival plan aimed at tackling the strong
yen, deflation and preventing Japanese firms from shifting
overseas.
The LDP returned to power in the Dec. 16 election for the
lower house, calling for radical monetary easing and big
spending on public works.
First elected to parliament in 1993 as a member of a small
opposition party, Motegi joined the LDP shortly thereafter and
has served posts including parliamentary vice-minister for the
trade ministry and senior vice-minister for foreign affairs.
Motegi's formal appointment is likely to be made on Dec. 26,
when Abe is expected to be elected as prime minister in
parliament and form a new cabinet.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)