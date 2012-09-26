TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party picked former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 58, as
its new leader in a run-off vote on Wednesday.
Abe could become Japan's next prime minister as opinion
polls suggest the LDP will win most seats in an election for
parliament's lower house expected in the coming months, putting
it in a pivotal position to form the next government of the
world's third-largest economy.
Among issues needing to be resolved, Japan faces a
territorial row with China, a long list of economic ills and the
need to overhaul its energy policy after the Fukushima radiation
crisis.