By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, April 15 Japan's ruling party is
summoning officials from two major media organisations for
questioning about news shows, an aide to a lawmaker said, the
latest in what some experts say is a push by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's administration to quell criticism.
The Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) information and
telecommunications strategy panel will question officials from
broadcaster TV Asahi and NHK public TV on Friday, an aide to
lawmaker Jiro Kawasaki, who heads the committee, told Reuters.
Asked about the hearing, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide
Suga said he didn't know details but that he had been told there
was no intent to put pressure on media.
But the move coincides with growing concerns about a trend
toward self-censorship by media worried about sparking
government anger and losing access to sources.
"This is clearly a case of the administration putting
pressure on media," said Kozo Nagata, a former NHK producer and
now a professor of media studies at Musashi University.
"This sort of thing used to go on behind the scenes but now
they are doing it publicly."
TV Asahi officials will be asked about a programme on
Asahi's popular "Hodo Station" show last month in which a former
trade official-turned-commentator said he was being dropped from
the show because of his criticism of Abe.
Commentator Shigeaki Koga caught newscaster Ichiro Furutachi
off-guard when he said on the live broadcast that he would no
longer appear on the show as a result of being "bashed" by Suga
and others in Abe's government. He also said top TV Asahi
officials wanted him out.
"The panel wants to know if the show was impartial,"
lawmaker Kawasaki's aide said.
Furutachi rebutted Koga's remarks during the show. Suga told
reporters later the allegations were groundless. TV Asahi said
in a statement it was regrettable that Koga had suddenly aired
his personal views and comments that were not based on fact.
Sources familiar with the matter, however, have told Reuters
Koga was replaced because of his outspoken criticism.
NHK officials will be questioned about apparent factual
errors in a programme about fraud on its current affairs show
"Close-up Gendai". NHK has issued its own interim report on
potential errors and promised to investigate further.
Nagata said it was inappropriate for the ruling party to get
involved in such cases, especially since a non-profit body
exists to deal with broadcast ethics issues while ensuring free
speech. "It must be said to be an abuse of power," he said.
An NHK spokesman declined comment on the LDP hearing.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)