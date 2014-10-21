* No question atomic power is important energy
* To visit Kagoshima to meet local authorities near Sendai
plant
By Mari Saito and Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's newly appointed trade
minister, Yoichi Miyazawa, said on Tuesday that he would
continue with the policy of seeking to restart nuclear reactors
deemed safe by the atomic regulator.
Miyazawa, speaking to reporters, also said he would move
towards restarting Kyushu Electric Power Co's Sendai
plant in southwestern Japan.
As head of Japan's powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI), Miyazawa faces the tough task of selling the
unpopular policy of restarting the country's idled nuclear
plants amid continued safety fears after the Fukushima disaster.
The new minister's comments could help ease concerns of
nuclear power supporters from the sudden departure of his
predecessor, Yuko Obuchi, who was viewed as a favourable
candidate to sell the government's policy of restarting nuclear
plants.
"There is no question that atomic power is an important
baseload energy source for Japan's future," said Miyazawa,
adding he planned to visit Kagoshima, home to Kyushu Electric
Power Co's Sendai plant, at the earliest opportunity to
meet with local authorities.
Miyazawa, a former vice economics minister, replaces Obuchi,
who resigned on Monday less than two months after her
appointment after allegations that her support groups misused
political funds.
Obuchi's sudden departure from METI was seen as a
disappointment for some, who hoped her role as a mother would
soften public skepticism towards Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
policy of restarting nuclear plants.
All 48 of Japan's nuclear reactors were gradually taken
offline after 2011 and opinion polls have consistently shown
that a majority of Japanese are opposed to restarting reactors
since the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi station after an
earthquake and tsunami.
Kyushu Electric's two-reactor Sendai plant passed the
Nuclear Regulation Authority's (NRA) key safety check last month
and is expected to be the first to be restarted under strict
guidelines set by an independent regulatory agency.
The utility still needs to pass operational safety checks by
the nuclear regulator, making it difficult to determine the
timing of the restart even after local approval.
