* Amari is central figure in govt economic policy
* Accusations could cause trouble for PM Abe's govt
* Potential scandal comes amid doubts about Japan's economy
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 21 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Thursday he is investigating accusations that he
and his aides took bribes from a construction company but that
he was confident he had not done anything wrong.
The magazine Shukan Bunshun published an article on Thursday
accusing Amari and his aides of accepting money from a
construction company in exchange for helping that company
receive government compensation for disputes over land ownership
and waste removal at a public works site.
The publication said an official at an unidentified
construction company admitted passing 12 million yen
($102,960.10) to Amari and his aides who then allegedly helped
the company negotiate with the Urban Renaissance Agency, a
government-affiliated property developer, to settle the claims.
One of the aides was identified as Kenichi Kiyoshima, the
article asserted.
Reuters could not independently verify the claims in the
article.
In response to questions from Reuters, Amari's office said
Kiyoshima was not available and declined to comment further. A
spokesman for the Urban Renaissance Agency told Reuters it was
investigating the matter but did not consider the settlements to
be a case of influence peddling.
"It is true that the president of the company in question
visited my office, but my memory is a little vague about what
actually happened," Amari said on Thursday when asked in
parliament whether he accepted cash.
"I want to thoroughly investigate and explain what
happened."
Amari also told lawmakers that he is confident he has done
nothing wrong and that he did not order his aides to negotiate
on behalf of the construction company.
Speaking to reporters later on Thursday, Amari said his
investigation is under way. He said he has called on someone who
is not a member of his office to help and he will disclose this
person's identity later. Amari said he wants to announce the
results as soon as possible, but he is still not sure when this
will be.
Amari is an important member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
cabinet. He has played a central role in guiding economic policy
and negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade
agreement.
Abe said in parliament on Thursday he was sure Amari would
explain the situation.
A political funding scandal with criminal implications has
potential to create complication for Abe's economic agenda and
could destabilise the cabinet.
Funding scandals feature regularly in Japanese politics and
led to the resignation of Abe's economics and trade minister and
his justice minister in 2014.
Abe's first cabinet in 2006-07 was also battered by scandals
among his cabinet ministers, a factor that led to his shortened
tenure.
When asked on Wednesday about the Bunshun story by reporters
who had obtained a copy of the article before publication, Amari
said he has not discussed resigning with Abe and that he would
travel as scheduled to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum
this weekend.
The possibility of a political funds scandal comes at a
sensitive time for Japan, because a global stock market sell-off
and a rising yen has raised concerns that Japan's economic
outlook will weaken.
"There's no denying that Amari is the inner circle, the
constant guy. You don't want cracks, you don't want scandals,
you want consistency," said Jesper Koll, CEO of WisdomTree Japan
KK, provider of exchange-traded funds.
