reactors shut down after the Fukushima disaster will not be
affected by Monday's resignation of the industry minister, but
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is losing a convincing advocate of a
step most view with suspicion.
Forty-year-old Yuko Obuchi's resignation from the Ministry
of Economy, Trade and Industry, six weeks after she was
appointed, is the latest hitch in a process bogged down by
documentation over safety standards, concerns about natural
disasters and local opposition.
"Obviously as a young mother, the youngest cabinet minister,
she was a reassuring figure (who showed) that restarting the
reactor wouldn't be as threatening as people feared," said
Professor Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Temple
University's Japan campus.
"Now that she's gone, (Abe has) lost that reassuring
presence and it's unlikely that he's going to be able to find
anyone as convincing as her," Kingston said.
Opinion polls have consistently shown that a majority of
Japanese are opposed to restarting reactors since the meltdowns
at the Fukushima Daiichi station in March 2011 after an
earthquake and tsunami. Among women, there is overwhelming
opposition to restarting reactors.
Abe and his cabinet argue that rebooting the country's
nuclear reactors is crucial to reducing a record trade deficit,
as utilities have been forced to import expensive fossil fuels.
"This is established policy and I think it will go ahead.
But it will hurt his (Abe's) support rates," said Tomoaki Iwai,
a professor of political science at Nihon University.
A second minister resigned later on Monday after the
opposition filed a criminal complaint against Justice Minister
Midori Matsushima, accusing her of violating the election laws.
Abe told reporters he wanted to name successors for the two
posts within the day.
Abe told reporters he had tapped 64-year-old Yoichi
Miyazawa, a former vice economics minister and the nephew of the
late prime minister Kiichi Miyazawa, to replace Obuchi as
industry minister.
"I have not yet had a detailed discussion with the
bureaucrats. I will have something to say after I have heard
from them," Miyazawa told reporters, when asked about the
restart.
In Satsumasendai, 1,000 km (600 miles) from Tokyo, where the
first reactors that have received safety clearance are located,
local officials on Monday started debating whether to give their
final go-ahead.
"I do not think there will be an impact. We are steadily
moving forward in the restart process and it is down to the city
and the prefecture now," said Hirofumi Yahisa, a city official
and aide to the mayor of the city.
"Of course, it may have been good for residents'
sensibilities if (Obuchi) had visited, but it's not a situation
where we can't move forward without her visit," he said.
The city's assembly will vote on the restart of the reactors
at Kyushu Electric Power Co's as early as Oct. 28.
Once the Satsumasendai assembly gives its expected approval
to the restart, the matter will go the wider Kagoshima
prefectural assembly. According to a poll by the Minami Nihon
Newspaper earlier this year, 59 percent of Kagoshima residents
are opposed to restarting the reactors.
Kenichi Ikehata, chairman of the Kagoshima prefectural
assembly, said Obuchi's resignation was a setback but not more
than that.
"We were hoping that there would be more understanding
(towards the restart) after a thorough explanation by the
minister as a woman, who could speak from the perspective of a
housewife," he said by phone. However, Ikehata added: "This will
not affect the restart."
Kyushu Electric still needs to pass operational safety
checks by Japan's nuclear regulator, making it difficult to
determine the timing of the restart even after local approval.
The utility is still submitting hundreds of pages of
documents on operational management and their construction
plans. The plant also needs to pass an on-site safety inspection
by regulators before reactors can be turned back online.
Government officials in Tokyo will also need to visit
Kagoshima to explain the restart, said an official in the
industry ministry, who requested anonymity because he was not
allowed to speak to the media on the matter.
Obuchi's "soft" demeanour and popularity would have helped
achieve the government's aims to restart stalled reactors, but
her resignation would not affect the process, he said.
"In selecting a replacement, this will be an important
point," the official said.
