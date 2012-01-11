TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has asked former foreign minister and ruling party heavyweight Katsuya Okada to become deputy prime minister, with a special responsibility to oversee tax and social security reform, Japanese media reports said on Wednesday.

Noda has sounded Okada out about the new post as part of a small cabinet reshuffle to take place on Friday.

Japan's heavily indebted government plans to submit bills for doubling the nation's 5 percent sales tax but their passage is uncertain as combative opposition parties can use their control of the upper house of parliament to block legislation.

