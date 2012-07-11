* Ozawa and 48 others, many rookies, form new party
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, July 11 Japanese political veteran Ichiro
Ozawa and dozens of other lawmakers who quit the ruling party
over a tax hike plan launched a new party on Wednesday in a bid
to challenge the government, possibly heralding an era of
political shakeup.
The exit of the 70-year old Ozawa, whose clout is waning
after four decades of political wheeling and dealing, will make
it easier for Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to control his
Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) and forge coherent policies.
But Noda, who depends on support from opposition parties to
pass laws in a split parliament, becomes more vulnerable to an
early election if further defections shrink his party's already
slim majority.
The next lower house election must be held by September 2013
and the possible proliferation of smaller parties will also make
coalition politics a necessity.
"Ozawa's departure is a plus for Noda in terms of his policy
management because it removes sources of friction and makes it
easy to cooperate with main opposition parties," said Atsuo Ito,
an independent political analyst who has worked for both the
Democrats and rival Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
"But in terms of numbers, Noda's government is weakening."
Opinion polls suggest no single party will win a majority in
the next election, underlining voters' disgust at the inability
of mainstream parties to tackle persistent problems such social
and economic effects of a shrinking, ageing population.
"If an election is called, it may spur a political
realignment. Neither the Democrats nor the main opposition could
win a majority. It would be a matter of who is allying with
whom," said a lawmaker close to Noda.
BARELY KEEPING MAJORITY
The defection of Ozawa and his followers cuts the DPJ's
s eats i n the lower house to 250, allowing the party to keep its
majority by just 11 seats.
Ozawa reiterated opposition to Noda's plan to double the
sales tax to 10 percent by October 2015 -- seen as the first
step to fix bulging public debt -- while vowing to tackle
deflation, post-quake reconstruction and administrative reform.
Seeking to capitalise on public distrust of nuclear power,
Ozawa said his party aims to wean Japan from its dependence on
nuclear power, which accounted for about 30 percent of Japan's
power needs before last year's Fukushima disaster.
"About 10 percent of the world's nuclear power stations are
located in this small land of ours," Ozawa told the inauguration
ceremony of his new party, named 'People's Livelihoods First'.
"We regard nuclear power as transitional energy, and will
strive to develop new energy sources that would replace atomic
power, and clearly take the path of exiting nuclear power."
But Ozawa and his party are seen as less of a threat to the
status quo than another new party led by populist Osaka mayor
Toru Hashimoto.
"The next election is not about the DPJ versus the
opposition but existing parties versus third forces such as one
led by Hashimoto. No one wants to play with Ozawa," said
political commentator Harumi Arima.
This is Ozawa's fourth political party since 1993, when he
broke ranks with the LDP.
He then devoted the last two decades to creating, and then
breaking up, alternative parties to the LDP, earning him the
nickname "Destroyer". Ozawa's influence has faded lately, partly
due to voter distaste for his old-style politics.
