TOKYO Oct 18 In a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, Japanese trade and industry minister Yuko Obuchi plans to
resign following reports that political groups supporting her
misused political funds, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Obuchi, a 40-year-old mother of two and the daughter of a
former prime minister, has told people close to Abe she plans to
quit and will discuss the matter when Abe returns on Saturday
from an Asia-Europe summit in Italy, the Nikkei newspaper said.
Regarded as a possible future contender to become Japan's
first woman premier, Obuchi apologised at a parliamentary panel
on Thursday after the reports of misuse of funds, possibly
violating electoral and political funding laws, hit the
news-stands.
Abe tapped Obuchi less than two months ago to head the
powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. She was one of
five women the premier chose in a cabinet reshuffle in an effort
to bolster his popularity by showing his commitment to promoting
women.
