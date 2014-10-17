(Adds comment, details, context)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO Oct 18 In a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, Japan's newly appointed trade and industry minister plans
to resign following reports that some of her support groups
misused political funds, Japanese media said on Saturday.
Yuko Obuchi, a 40-year-old mother of two and the daughter of
a former prime minister, has told people close to Abe that she
plans to quit and will discuss the matter when Abe returns on
Saturday from an Asia-Europe summit in Italy, the Nikkei
newspaper said.
Regarded as a possible future contender to become Japan's
first woman premier, Obuchi apologised at a parliamentary panel
on Thursday in the wake of the reports of the misuse of funds,
which could violate electoral and political funding laws.
A Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry spokesman said he
was unaware of any plans by Obuchi to quit. No one answered the
phone at her political office.
Obuchi told people close to Abe on Friday of her plan to
take responsibility for the furore, the Nikkei said, without
citing any sources for its report. "I am investigating (the
funding issue) but I think there is no convincing explanation,"
the business daily quoted her as saying.
Abe tapped Obuchi less than two months ago to head the
powerful METI. She was one of five women Abe chose in a cabinet
reshuffle in an effort to bolster his popularity by showing his
commitment to promoting women.
"I apologise from the bottom of my heart for the fuss
created by my private matter," Obuchi said on Thursday in
response to questions at a panel in the upper house of
parliament.
The weekly magazine Shukan Shincho reported that two
political support groups in Obuchi's constituency had spent some
26 million yen ($245,600) on theatre tickets for her backers in
2010 and 2011. Major newspapers also followed up on the
allegations made by the magazine.
The Mainichi newspaper said Obuchi's political funding
oversight body had spent about 3.6 million yen over five years
from 2008 at a clothing shop run by her sister's husband and a
design office run by her sister.
Obuchi said she had instructed the political groups to
investigate the matter, adding she believed the payments to her
sister's shop fell within the scope of political activities but
that further checks would be made.
She said she believed her supporters had paid for the
theatre events themselves but was aware it would be a violation
of the law if her political groups made additional payments.
After her appointment, Obuchi was given the tough task of
trying to gain public trust for the government's unpopular
policy of restarting nuclear reactors following the 2011
Fukushima atomic disaster.
Abe had hoped the telegenic Obuchi would be able to ease
opposition to nuclear power, but the controversy around her
could hinder the government's plan for restarting the reactors,
according to some political analysts.
The ruling coalition has a hefty majority in parliament, but
the opposition Democratic Party has been targeting new cabinet
ministers in parliamentary debates in the hope of denting Abe's
popularity, still relatively robust at around 50 percent.
Abe's first brief tenure as prime minister in 2006-2007 was
marked by scandals among his cabinet members, several of whom
were forced to resign, but after his return to office in
December 2012, his first cabinet was relatively scandal-free.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg; Writing by William
Mallard; Editing by Dean Yates)