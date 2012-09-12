* Osaka mayor launches new party, taps nationalist sentiment
* Tension rising between Japan and China, South Korea
* Critics say Hashimoto pushing debate to the right
By Yoshiyuki Osada
OSAKA, Japan, Sept 12 Popular Osaka Mayor Toru
Hashimoto formally launched a bid for national power on
Wednesday with a new political party that critics say taps
simmering nationalist sentiment just as Japan faces increasingly
strained ties with China and South Korea.
"Our glorious country Japan has fallen into a state of
decline," Hashimoto told a crowd of backers at a fund-raising
party in Osaka, western Japan, after announcing his local party
would go national. "Let's fight together ... to once again
revive a glorious Japan."
The beginning of Hashimoto's de facto campaign for a
national election coincides with deepening disputes between
Tokyo and Beijing and Seoul over islands in the region, feuds
rooted in a legacy of resentment over Japan's wartime rule.
"He's definitely pushing Japanese political discourse
further to the right," Koichi Nakano, a professor at Sophia
University in Tokyo, said earlier. "A lot of Japanese are
looking for a messiah who will turn things around and make
everything wonderful."
Some opinion polls show that Hashimoto's Japan Restoration
Party is more popular than the ruling Democratic Party of Japan
(DPJ). In one survey, it ranked higher than the biggest
opposition party.
Japan has had six premiers since 2006 as it struggles with
an ageing population and fading competitiveness. Hashimoto's
party could influence who becomes the seventh after an election
expected within months that the Democrats look set to lose.
Hashimoto plans to run hundreds of candidates in the
election, although he insists he won't be one of them. He only
took over last year as mayor of Osaka, Japan's second largest
metropolitan area. He has already lured away seven lawmakers
from the DPJ and other parties, and more may follow.
A former lawyer and TV talk show celebrity, the boyish-faced
43-year-old Hashimoto has promised to break Japan's political
deadlock and stressed U.S. Tea Party-style domestic policies to
shrink the role of the central government, give more power to
local authorities and promote free-market competition.
ULTRA-CONSERVATIVE VIEWS
And in an apparent effort to woo right-leaning mainstream
allies and voters, he is calling for Japan to beef up its
ability to defend itself - while keeping ties with security ally
the United States tight - and urging a referendum on revising
Japan's pacifist constitution.
He has also echoed some ultra-conservative views on wartime
history that touch raw nerves among neighbours.
"He has gone out of his way to say that sexual slaves in
wartime was a fiction," Nakano said, referring to Hashimoto's
remark that there was no evidence Japan's Imperial Army forced
Korean and other Asian women to work at military brothels.
Ties with China, where bitter memories of Japan's occupation
of parts of the country in the 1930s and 1940s run deep, have
been badly strained by a feud over disputed islands.
Relations with South Korea have also been chilled by a
separate territorial row, as well as Seoul's view that Tokyo has
not done enough for the "comfort women", as they are known,
forced to work in the wartime brothels.
"Hashimoto hasn't seemed to have much interest in history or
national security and foreign policy," Nakano said. "It seems he
is using that instrument to appeal to his possible allies."
Asked about the island rows on Wednesday, Hashimoto gave a
low-key response. "It's natural to defend territory ... (but) on
territorial issues, diplomacy and security, I don't think it's
the role of politicians to clamour loudly," he told reporters.
Among Hashimoto's potential allies are ex-prime minister
Shinzo Abe, who is running in a Sept. 26 poll for a new leader
of the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Abe's
rival, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is another.
LDP Secretary General Nobuteru Ishihara, also vying for the
top party post, might feel more comfortable tying up with
defeated Democrats but also has ties to Hashimoto through his
father, Shintaro, the nationalist governor of Tokyo.
Pundits see the long-dominant LDP re-emerging as the biggest
party but falling short of a majority, even with a smaller ally.
"If Hashimoto's party gets more than 100 seats, the LDP will
have to tie up with it," said Nihon University professor Tomoaki
Iwai. "If it wins only 60-70, the LDP might favour the DPJ."
Others say Hashimoto, who makes much of his outsider status
to woo disillusioned voters, will steer clear of a coalition
with mainstream parties and bide his time.
Some predict Hashimoto's appeal will fade over time as
voters scrutinize his policies and candidates. Others disagree.
"You have a country that is lost, and as a result, all
things are possible," said Jesper Koll, head of equity research
at JPMorgan in Tokyo.