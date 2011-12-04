Japan Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda talks during a news conference following the East Asia Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

TOKYO Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government dropped for a third straight month, a survey showed on Sunday, with a majority demanding a general election before parliament passes a bill to double the 5 percent sales tax.

This adds to Noda's headaches as he faces mounting calls within and outside his ruling party for the defence minister to quit over gaffes.

Only a quarter of those surveyed backed Noda's plan to call an election after passing the contentious bill and before raising the tax. The general election must be held by late 2013.

Support for Noda, who took office in September vowing to fix tattered finances and steer Japan's recovery from the March earthquake, slid to 44.6 percent from 47.1 percent in the previous month, according to the survey by Kyodo news agency.

The government is aiming to decide on the timing and scale of the politically sensitive sales tax hike this month before submitting a relevant bill to parliament before the current fiscal year ends in March.

Noda is struggling to win broad support for the sales tax plan even as Europe's debt crisis sounded an alarm bell for Japan's heavily-indebted government.

In the same survey, 82 percent supported other tax increases planned by the government to finance post-quake reconstruction efforts.

Debate on raising the sales tax, one of the lowest among major economies, has long been politically touchy. The last consumption tax increase, in 1997, was blamed by some for triggering a recession that led to a long period of deflation.

Highlighting public distrust against politics, 71.5 percent called for a realignment of political parties, Kyodo said.

Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the previous premier, Naoto Kan's government.

POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE

Kyodo Dec 4 44.6 40.3

Nikkei Nov 28 51 39

Mainichi Nov 7 42 31

Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3

Nikkei Oct 31 58 29

NHK Oct 11 53 27

Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29

Mainichi Oct 3 50 22

Nikkei Oct 3 58 31

Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8

NHK Sep 12 60 18

Nikkei Sep 4 67 21

Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19

Asahi Sep 4 53 18

Mainichi Sep 4 56 14

Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)