TOKYO, April 16 Only one of every four voters
supports Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a newspaper
poll showed on Monday, as the majority of respondents oppose his
plan to double the sales tax and a government decision to press
ahead with the restart of nuclear reactors.
The government on Friday declared two reactors at Kansai
Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant safe and
said they needed to be restarted to avoid a summer power crunch.
Trade Minister Yukio Edano on Saturday visited central Fukui
prefecture, site of the plant, to seek local authorities'
approval, but governor Issei Nishikawa gave no clear answer.
In the Asahi survey, 55 percent of those polled opposed the
government decision, with 28 percent supporting it.
Edano said on Sunday that none of Japan's 54 reactors will
be in operation for a brief period from May 6 -- the sole
remaining active reactor shuts on May 5 for maintenance.
Support for the government, which must push through enabling
bills to raise the sales tax, dipped to 25 percent in the
survey, down from 27 percent a month ago.
Fifty-one percent opposed Noda's tax plan, while 40 percent
supported it. Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, aims
to raise the sales tax to 10 percent in two stages by October
2015 to fund welfare costs and fix public finances.
Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.
POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE
Asahi Apr 16 25 52
NHK Apr 9 30 53
Mainichi Apr 2 28 48
Nikkei Mar 26 34 54
KYODO Mar 20 31.6 50.2
Asahi Mar 13 27 48
NHK Mar 12 33 48
Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52
Mainichi Mar 5 28 45
Nikkei Feb 20 32 56
Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2
Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57
Asahi Feb 13 27 49
NHK Feb 13 31 48
Nikkei Jan 15 37 53
Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51
Asahi Jan 15 29 47
Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8
NHK Jan 10 30 49
Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5
Nikkei Dec 26 36 53
Asahi Dec 13 31 43
Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44
NHK Dec 12 37 42
Mainichi Dec 5 38 34
Nikkei Nov 28 51 39
Mainichi Nov 7 42 31
Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3
Nikkei Oct 31 58 29
NHK Oct 11 53 27
Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29
Mainichi Oct 3 50 22
Nikkei Oct 3 58 31
Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8
NHK Sep 12 60 18
Nikkei Sep 4 67 21
Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19
Asahi Sep 4 53 18
Mainichi Sep 4 56 14
Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1
*Mainichi Aug 21 15 63
*Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70
*NHK Aug 7 18 65
*Asahi Aug 7 14 67
*Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72
*Nikkei July 31 19 73
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)