TOKYO, April 16 Only one of every four voters supports Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a newspaper poll showed on Monday, as the majority of respondents oppose his plan to double the sales tax and a government decision to press ahead with the restart of nuclear reactors. The government on Friday declared two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant safe and said they needed to be restarted to avoid a summer power crunch. Trade Minister Yukio Edano on Saturday visited central Fukui prefecture, site of the plant, to seek local authorities' approval, but governor Issei Nishikawa gave no clear answer. In the Asahi survey, 55 percent of those polled opposed the government decision, with 28 percent supporting it. Edano said on Sunday that none of Japan's 54 reactors will be in operation for a brief period from May 6 -- the sole remaining active reactor shuts on May 5 for maintenance. Support for the government, which must push through enabling bills to raise the sales tax, dipped to 25 percent in the survey, down from 27 percent a month ago. Fifty-one percent opposed Noda's tax plan, while 40 percent supported it. Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, aims to raise the sales tax to 10 percent in two stages by October 2015 to fund welfare costs and fix public finances. Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the previous premier, Naoto Kan. POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE Asahi Apr 16 25 52 NHK Apr 9 30 53 Mainichi Apr 2 28 48 Nikkei Mar 26 34 54 KYODO Mar 20 31.6 50.2 Asahi Mar 13 27 48 NHK Mar 12 33 48 Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52 Mainichi Mar 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73 (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)