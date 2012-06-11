TOKYO, June 11 Voter support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda slipped to fresh lows due to lower
expectations of government policies and a failure to implement
them, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday.
Support for Noda's government fell to 27 percent, down by
two percentage points from the previous survey last month,
according to the poll taken between June 8-10.
Noda has staked his career on his plan to double the sales
tax to 10 percent. He hopes to secure passage of related tax and
social security bills at the current parliamentary session that
ends on June 21.
Only one quarter of voters surveyed supported Noda's plan to
push through legislation to increase the sales tax and 29
percent of respondents opposed the plan.
The survey showed 32 percent of respondents were against the
restart of two idle nuclear reactors in western Japan, while 25
percent supported the idea.
Noda said last Friday the reactors must be restarted to
protect jobs and ensure the "survival of society", risking a
voter backlash given safety fears more than a year after the
Fukushima crisis.
Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.
POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE
NHK June 11 27 51
Asahi May 21 26 53
NHK May 14 29 53
Mainichi May 8 27 50
Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0
Nikkei Apr 23 29 62
Asahi Apr 16 25 52
Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59
NHK Apr 9 30 53
Mainichi Apr 2 28 48
Nikkei Mar 26 34 54
Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2
Asahi Mar 13 27 48
NHK Mar 12 33 48
Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52
Mainichi Mar 5 28 45
Nikkei Feb 20 32 56
Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2
Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57
Asahi Feb 13 27 49
NHK Feb 13 31 48
Nikkei Jan 15 37 53
Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51
Asahi Jan 15 29 47
Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8
NHK Jan 10 30 49
Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5
Nikkei Dec 26 36 53
Asahi Dec 13 31 43
Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44
NHK Dec 12 37 42
Mainichi Dec 5 38 34
Nikkei Nov 28 51 39
Mainichi Nov 7 42 31
Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3
Nikkei Oct 31 58 29
NHK Oct 11 53 27
Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29
Mainichi Oct 3 50 22
Nikkei Oct 3 58 31
Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8
NHK Sep 12 60 18
Nikkei Sep 4 67 21
Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19
Asahi Sep 4 53 18
Mainichi Sep 4 56 14
Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1
*Mainichi Aug 21 15 63
*Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70
*NHK Aug 7 18 65
*Asahi Aug 7 14 67
*Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72
*Nikkei July 31 19 73
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ron Popeski)