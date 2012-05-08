TOKYO, May 8 Voter support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has slipped to the lowest level since he
took office last year, a newspaper survey showed on Tuesday, as
he struggles to win support for a plan to raise the sales tax.
The Mainichi Shimbun survey showed 60 percent of people
opposing Noda's plan to push through sales tax increase bills by
the June end of the current parliament session. The bills are
aimed at doubling the 5 percent sale tax by October 2015.
Support for the government slid one point from the previous
month to 27 percent, the lowest since Noda took office in
September last year as Japan's sixth premier in five years.
The survey also found that 53 percent of people opposed a
move by Noda's ruling Democratic Party to reinstate the party
membership of former party leader Ichiro Ozawa, who was
acquitted by a court last month of violating political funding
laws.
The newspaper poll also found that 61 percent of people
support a plan by the controversial governor of Tokyo to buy
islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, which
have been disputed between the two countries.
Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.
POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE
Mainichi May 8 27 50
Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0
Nikkei Apr 23 29 62
Asahi Apr 16 25 52
Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59
NHK Apr 9 30 53
Mainichi Apr 2 28 48
Nikkei Mar 26 34 54
Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2
Asahi Mar 13 27 48
NHK Mar 12 33 48
Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52
Mainichi Mar 5 28 45
Nikkei Feb 20 32 56
Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2
Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57
Asahi Feb 13 27 49
NHK Feb 13 31 48
Nikkei Jan 15 37 53
Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51
Asahi Jan 15 29 47
Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8
NHK Jan 10 30 49
Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5
Nikkei Dec 26 36 53
Asahi Dec 13 31 43
Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44
NHK Dec 12 37 42
Mainichi Dec 5 38 34
Nikkei Nov 28 51 39
Mainichi Nov 7 42 31
Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3
Nikkei Oct 31 58 29
NHK Oct 11 53 27
Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29
Mainichi Oct 3 50 22
Nikkei Oct 3 58 31
Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8
NHK Sep 12 60 18
Nikkei Sep 4 67 21
Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19
Asahi Sep 4 53 18
Mainichi Sep 4 56 14
Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1
*Mainichi Aug 21 15 63
*Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70
*NHK Aug 7 18 65
*Asahi Aug 7 14 67
*Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72
*Nikkei July 31 19 73
