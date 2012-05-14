TOKYO, May 14 Voter support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has slid to its lowest since he took
office last September, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed
on Monday, in a sign of public frustration over his handling of
sales tax and nuclear issues.
The poll showed 37 percent of respondents opposing Noda's
plan to push through bills to increase the sales during the
current parliament session, compared to 23 percent supporting
it. The bills seek to double the 5 percent sale tax by October
2015 to help finance welfare costs in a fast-ageing society.
Support for Noda's government slid one point from the
previous month to 29 percent, the lowest since Noda took office
in September last year as Japan's sixth premier in five years.
The poll showed 41 percent of respondents opposing a
proposal to bring back on stream two nuclear reactors at the Ohi
plant run by Kansai Electric Power Co. Only 18 percent
supported it.
With power shortages looming, the government has been trying
to win approval from local authorities that host reactors. All
50 reactors are off line since the last one shut down for
maintenance on May 5, following last year's crisis at the
tsunami-hit Fukushima power plant.
Twenty-six percent opposed the restart of any reactor and
demanded they be scrapped. while 62 percent favoured restarting
a bare minimum of reactors, the NHK poll showed. Only 5 percent
supported restarting as many reactors as possible.
Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.
POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE
NHK May 14 29 53
Mainichi May 8 27 50
Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0
Nikkei Apr 23 29 62
Asahi Apr 16 25 52
Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59
NHK Apr 9 30 53
Mainichi Apr 2 28 48
Nikkei Mar 26 34 54
Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2
Asahi Mar 13 27 48
NHK Mar 12 33 48
Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52
Mainichi Mar 5 28 45
Nikkei Feb 20 32 56
Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2
Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57
Asahi Feb 13 27 49
NHK Feb 13 31 48
Nikkei Jan 15 37 53
Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51
Asahi Jan 15 29 47
Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8
NHK Jan 10 30 49
Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5
Nikkei Dec 26 36 53
Asahi Dec 13 31 43
Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44
NHK Dec 12 37 42
Mainichi Dec 5 38 34
Nikkei Nov 28 51 39
Mainichi Nov 7 42 31
Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3
Nikkei Oct 31 58 29
NHK Oct 11 53 27
Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29
Mainichi Oct 3 50 22
Nikkei Oct 3 58 31
Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8
NHK Sep 12 60 18
Nikkei Sep 4 67 21
Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19
Asahi Sep 4 53 18
Mainichi Sep 4 56 14
Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1
*Mainichi Aug 21 15 63
*Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70
*NHK Aug 7 18 65
*Asahi Aug 7 14 67
*Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72
*Nikkei July 31 19 73
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ron Popeski)