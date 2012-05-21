TOKYO, May 21 Only about one in every four voters support Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a newspaper survey showed on Monday, as many disapprove of the government's nuclear safety policy and oppose its plan to double the sales tax. The government is keen to get some nuclear reactors running again before demand for power peaks in the summer. All 50 reactors are offline for the first time in 42 years as public opinion is wary of nuclear power in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami last year that crippled the Fukushima nuclear plant. Support for Noda's government stayed at 26 percent, little changed from 25 percent in the previous survey in April, according to the poll taken by the Asahi Shimbun over the weekend. The survey found 78 percent of respondents do not trust the government for its policy of nuclear safety, a slight dip from 80 percent in the previous survey. The government last month said two idled reactors at Kansai Electric's Ohi nuclear power plant in western Japan were safe to restart, but officials must still persuade the public. The poll showed 54 percent of respondents oppose the restart of the two reactors, while 29 percent favoured bringing them back on line. Fifty-one percent oppose bills which Noda's wants to push through parliament to raise the sales tax against 39 percent supporting them, little changed from the April survey. Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the previous premier, Naoto Kan. POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE Asahi May 21 26 53 NHK May 14 29 53 Mainichi May 8 27 50 Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0 Nikkei Apr 23 29 62 Asahi Apr 16 25 52 Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59 NHK Apr 9 30 53 Mainichi Apr 2 28 48 Nikkei Mar 26 34 54 Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2 Asahi Mar 13 27 48 NHK Mar 12 33 48 Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52 Mainichi Mar 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73 (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ron Popeski)