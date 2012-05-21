TOKYO, May 21 Only about one in every four
voters support Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a
newspaper survey showed on Monday, as many disapprove of the
government's nuclear safety policy and oppose its plan to double
the sales tax.
The government is keen to get some nuclear reactors running
again before demand for power peaks in the summer. All 50
reactors are offline for the first time in 42 years as public
opinion is wary of nuclear power in the aftermath of an
earthquake and tsunami last year that crippled the Fukushima
nuclear plant.
Support for Noda's government stayed at 26 percent, little
changed from 25 percent in the previous survey in April,
according to the poll taken by the Asahi Shimbun over the
weekend.
The survey found 78 percent of respondents do not trust the
government for its policy of nuclear safety, a slight dip from
80 percent in the previous survey.
The government last month said two idled reactors at Kansai
Electric's Ohi nuclear power plant in western Japan were safe to
restart, but officials must still persuade the public.
The poll showed 54 percent of respondents oppose the restart
of the two reactors, while 29 percent favoured bringing them
back on line.
Fifty-one percent oppose bills which Noda's wants to push
through parliament to raise the sales tax against 39 percent
supporting them, little changed from the April survey.
Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the
previous premier, Naoto Kan.
POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE
Asahi May 21 26 53
NHK May 14 29 53
Mainichi May 8 27 50
Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0
Nikkei Apr 23 29 62
Asahi Apr 16 25 52
Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59
NHK Apr 9 30 53
Mainichi Apr 2 28 48
Nikkei Mar 26 34 54
Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2
Asahi Mar 13 27 48
NHK Mar 12 33 48
Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52
Mainichi Mar 5 28 45
Nikkei Feb 20 32 56
Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2
Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57
Asahi Feb 13 27 49
NHK Feb 13 31 48
Nikkei Jan 15 37 53
Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51
Asahi Jan 15 29 47
Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8
NHK Jan 10 30 49
Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5
Nikkei Dec 26 36 53
Asahi Dec 13 31 43
Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44
NHK Dec 12 37 42
Mainichi Dec 5 38 34
Nikkei Nov 28 51 39
Mainichi Nov 7 42 31
Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3
Nikkei Oct 31 58 29
NHK Oct 11 53 27
Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29
Mainichi Oct 3 50 22
Nikkei Oct 3 58 31
Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8
NHK Sep 12 60 18
Nikkei Sep 4 67 21
Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19
Asahi Sep 4 53 18
Mainichi Sep 4 56 14
Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1
*Mainichi Aug 21 15 63
*Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70
*NHK Aug 7 18 65
*Asahi Aug 7 14 67
*Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72
*Nikkei July 31 19 73
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ron Popeski)