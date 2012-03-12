* Noda sees small rebound in voter support as yen weakens
* Voters who oppose Noda's sale tax hike plan outnumber
proponents
(Adds NHK poll)
TOKYO, March 12 Support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda recovered slightly amid the recent
depreciation of the yen from record highs and a bounce in Tokyo
stocks, media polls showed on Monday.
Noda had until recently seen his support fall
constantly, with the majority of voters dissatisfied with the
government's response to last year's devastating earthquake,
tsunami and nuclear accident. The nation's export-led economy
was also hit by the yen's sharp appreciation.
But business sentiment brightened in recent weeks as
the Bank of Japan boosted its asset buying programme and in the
face of political pressure set an inflation goal of 1 percent
last month, helping weaken the yen and drive up shares of export
firms.
Support for Noda's government edged up to 35 percent, a rise
of 5 percentage points from the previous survey in February but
still significantly lower than the 65 percent six months ago
when he took office, according to the Yomiuri newspaper poll
conducted over the weekend.
In another poll by public broadcaster NHK, Noda'
support rose to 33 percent, compared with 31 percent a month
ago.
Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, wants to double
the sales tax to 10 percent by late 2015 to cope with Japan's
heavy debt burden but his plan has struggled to gain public
support.
Those who supported doubling the sales tax inched up to 40
percent, a rise of a percentage point from the last survey, the
Yomiuri poll showed. The latest figure still falls far
short of 55 percent for those who opposed the plan.
Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support.
Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the previous premier, Naoto
Kan's government.
POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE
NHK Mar 12 33 48
Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52
Mainichi Mar 5 28 45
Nikkei Feb 20 32 56
Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2
Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57
Asahi Feb 13 27 49
NHK Feb 13 31 48
Nikkei Jan 15 37 53
Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51
Asahi Jan 15 29 47
Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8
NHK Jan 10 30 49
Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5
Nikkei Dec 26 36 53
Asahi Dec 13 31 43
Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44
NHK Dec 12 37 42
Mainichi Dec 5 38 34
Nikkei Nov 28 51 39
Mainichi Nov 7 42 31
Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3
Nikkei Oct 31 58 29
NHK Oct 11 53 27
Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29
Mainichi Oct 3 50 22
Nikkei Oct 3 58 31
Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8
NHK Sep 12 60 18
Nikkei Sep 4 67 21
Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19
Asahi Sep 4 53 18
Mainichi Sep 4 56 14
Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1
*Mainichi Aug 21 15 63
*Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70
*NHK Aug 7 18 65
*Asahi Aug 7 14 67
*Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72
*Nikkei July 31 19 73
(Reporting by Tokyo news room; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)