* New trade minister owns about 600 Tepco shares

* News comes after two other Abe cabinet ministers resign (Adds detail on shares held, background)

TOKYO Oct 24 Japan's new trade minister said on Friday that his owning of shares in Tokyo Electric Power , the operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant his ministry oversees, would not affect his policies toward the firm.

The revelation that the minister Yoichi Miyazawa held Tepco shares as well as one that his political support group had spent funds at a sado-masochism-themed bar is a fresh blow for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after two cabinet ministers resigned over separate funds-related scandals.

Miyazawa confirmed on Thursday he owned 600 shares in the de facto nationalised Tepco, which are worth about 203,400 yen($1,900) at current market prices.

It is not illegal for him to hold such shares, but it is customary in Japan for politicians to divest them when assuming a cabinet post. Rules prevent him from trading in the shares after taking the position, so he will put them in a trust, he told reporters on Thursday.

"There will be absolutely no change in my stance toward Tepco because of retaining the shares," Miyazawa told a news conference on Friday morning.

Opposition parties have pledged to grill Miyazawa in parliament and pursue Abe's responsibility for the cabinet appointments.

The fuss could be weaken the prime minister's ability at a time when he faces a slew of tough policy decisions, experts said.

"It takes away energy from the administration when they're trying to push through difficult policies ... It is harder for them now to push through unpopular policies like the sales tax hike - I think this will be impacted," said independent political analyst Atsuo Ito.

Miyazawa, a veteran politician and nephew of a former prime minister, was picked to head the ministry after the resignation of his predecessor, Yuko Obuchi, over allegations that her support groups misused political funds. Justice Minister Midori Matsushima also resigned over unrelated allegations of a minor infraction of an election law.

Miyazawa also acknowledged on Thursday that his support group had spend 18,230 yen (170 dollars) at an S&M-themed bar. He called the incident embarrassing but added he had not gone there himself.

Experts said holding the Tepco shares would dent Miyazawa's credibility as the minister overseeing energy policy, including the planned restarts of nuclear reactors that went offline after the 2011 Fukushima atomic disaster. A majority of Japanese voters oppose the restarts.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a separate news conference that there was "absolutely no problem" regarding the shareholdings since Miyazawa was following proper procedures.

Abe's first term between 2006 and 2007 was marred by a string of resignations, a pension records scandal, and a minister's suicide that eroded his support. Eventually, he quit in the face of parliamentary deadlock and ill-health, although experts are not presently predicting a rerun of that scenario.

After being picked to replace Obuchi, Miyazawa quoted an old Japanese proverb that warns people to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. "Don't straighten your crown under a plum tree," he said, referring to a saying that means even an innocent act could lead to suspicions of stealing fruit. ($1 = 108.0200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Mari Saito; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)