TOKYO Dec 26 New Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe appointed policy veteran Toshimitsu Motegi as minister for
trade and industry, who will also take charge of the key energy
portfolio as the new government forges its post-Fukushima crisis
nuclear policy.
Motegi, 57, a graduate of Harvard University's John F.
Kennedy School of Government and a former management consultant
at McKinsey & Company, will also have to tackle the contentious
topic of Japan's participation in the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) free trade pact.
Motegi was a leading member of the LDP's panel tasked with
drafting an economic revival plan aimed at tackling the strong
yen and deflation, and preventing Japanese firms from moving
overseas.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Edmund Klamann)