By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, June 20 Days after Kaoru Shimada and
other Japanese mothers rallied in Tokyo this year to press for
more public daycare, she was shocked to read a local
politician's blog blasting their "shameless" demands and
asserting kids should be raised at home.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed to take steps, including
expanding daycare, to help mobilise women power as part of his
"Abenomics" plan to end economic stagnation and engineer growth
in a country beset by an ageing, shrinking population.
But that economic imperative is colliding with a
conservative worldview, shared by many ruling party politicians
as well as top business executives, that sees women's proper
place as in the home, not in offices, factories or boardrooms.
"My first impression was that he was mocking us," said
Shimada, a 29-year-old system engineer with a toddler son,
referring to the comments by blogster Yutaro Tanaka, a local
assembly member from Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
"He has no idea of the reality," Shimada - who found a
daycare spot about a week before she had to resume work in April
- told Reuters at a gathering of young parents exchanging
information on day care options and related headaches.
Opposition lawmakers, experts and even some from Abe's own
party say such conservative views are common inside the LDP.
"Their view of women is basically as tools to boost the
birth rate, reduce social security spending and increase growth.
Women have a role because they are key to solving these three
problems," said Mari Miura, a political science professor at
Sophia University in Tokyo.
"But they have a strong idea of the traditional family as a
core ideology of conservatives. That ideology and reasonable
solutions do not match, so the policy is always schizophrenic at
best."
HIDDEN MESSAGE?
Experts and working women laud Abe's goal of mobilising
women power even as they note the moves are long overdue in a
country where female board members account for only about 1
percent of the total and women's employment rate of 60 percent
is among the lowest in developed nations.
Abe has pledged to eliminate in five years daycare
wait-lists - which official data put at 25,000 nationwide and
private experts much higher. The plan is to provide fiscal
support for non-government facilities and ease regulations to
give private operators more scope.
He has set a target of having women in 30 percent of
leadership posts in all sectors of society by 2020 and also
urged Japan Inc to put more women on corporate boards. His
initial goal: one woman director per firm.
"At the end of the day. It's the first administration that I
can think of that even mentioned women's participation. So
that's a step forward," said Kathy Matsui, chief Japan
strategist at Goldman Sachs. She estimates that raising female
labour participation rates to the same 80 percent seen for males
could boost Japan's GDP by as much as 14 percent.
"Obviously, this is going up against a tidal wave of
potential opposition, but at the end of the day, what other
choice do they have?"
Critics, however, say parts of Abe's agenda send a different
message and would have the opposite effect to his stated goal.
Among the moves critics question is Abe's request for firms
to increase childcare leave from a maximum of 1 1/2 years to
three and an LDP proposal to make private nursery schools, which
hold only morning sessions - free for pre-schoolers.
"They are saying: 'Stay home until the child is three, then
put the child in nursery school and take care of him or her
yourself in the afternoon,'" said opposition Democratic Party
lawmaker Renho, a former TV announcer and mother of teenage
twins, who goes by one name.
"The message is: 'Don't think about working full-time.'"
While some women might welcome the prospect of three years'
childcare leave, many say the notion is unrealistic given the
need for double incomes and the likely damage to careers from a
three-year gap. Currently, those taking childcare leave get a
government allowance equal to half their salary.
"Practically speaking, three years would be tough," system
engineer Shimada said. "I took off 18 months and there was a gap
that made me feel like a rookie employee when I returned."
SILVER DEMOCRACY
Japanese firm Benesse Corp, where one-third of managerial
staff are women, found that a three-year childcare leave
programme introduced in 1990 had the opposite effect to that
intended: fewer female employees returned to their jobs.
"Some did return and what they said was that it was really
difficult to catch up," said a company spokeswoman, Yuko
Onizawa. Five years later, Benesse shortened the leave system to
one year and has since found that more women return to work.
Corporate attitudes also need to change for Abe's pitch to
work. Although some major firms are taking diversity policies
seriously as one key to boosting profits, business lobby
Keidanren is blocking a proposal to require listed firms to
disclose their gender statistics.
"Keidanren is greatly opposed - I think because it would be
obvious how few women they have," Yuriko Koike, a former defence
minister who heads the LDP's PR department and advocates bolder
steps than those favoured by many in her party, told Reuters.
With public debt already twice Japan's $5 trillion economy,
finding government funds to subsidise programmes to promote
daycare and advance women in the workforce could also be tough.
The metropolis of Yokohama near Tokyo last month announced
it had eliminated its daycare wait-list - three years ago the
worst in the country - through deregulation and bigger spending.
Abe has touted Yokohama as a model case others should
follow, but the national government and other municipalities may
be reluctant to follow through with similar spending rises.
"It's a kind of 'Silver Democracy' dilemma," said Hiroki
Komazaki, founder of non-profit daycare provider Florence who
sits on one of Abe's advisory panels.
"They have to cut spending on the elderly and invest in the
future. But young people only vote at half the rate of the
elderly."
A basic lack of understanding of the issues among many
politicians remains, the LDP's Koike says, a big barrier to
change.
Recalling a session of an LDP panel on policies concerning
women, she said, ruefully: "I explained the notion of
'diversity' and one of the men asked me 'Where is that?' He
thought we were talking about a place called 'Diver City'."
