TOKYO, March 17 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd
IPO-JAPP.T President Taizo Nishimuro is set to double as head
of its banking unit, as the state-owned giant has not been able
to find a successor to the current top who is stepping down at
the end of this month, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Japan Post and its banking and insurance units are planning
to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this year,
in what is likely to be the biggest IPO of Japanese state
enterprises in two decades.
Its banking unit, Japan Post Bank, has also been in the
spotlight after Nishimuro said last month it would review
its$1.7 trillion asset portfolio, signalling a major shift in
investment strategy at one of the world's biggest institutional
investors.
Nishimuro said the bank would review its asset management
strategy as part of efforts to improve profitability in a low
interest environment. With a little more than half of its asset
portfolio made up of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), even a
small change in asset allocation could impact stock and other
markets.
At the time, Nishimuro also said Japan Post Bank President
Yoshiyuki Izawa, a former Mitsui & Co executive, will
step down in March.
The sources said Japan Post has been searching, but has not
been able to find his successor, and Nishimuro will double as
head of the bank from April until the company picks a new
president. The sources declined to be named since they were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
A Japan Post spokesman declined to comment.
