TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan Post Bank, one of three Japan Post companies listing this November, said it had hired a second banker from Goldman Sachs as part of plans to overhaul its $1.7 trillion portfolio, seeking higher returns and better risk management.

Japan Post Bank is one of the biggest institutional investors in the world, but it has traditionally invested the bulk of its money in Japanese government bonds - a strategy that the head of its parent company, Japan Post Holdings, has called timid and ill-suited to current times.

The bank said Naohide Une, head of equity derivatives trading at Goldman Sachs in Japan, will join its markets division later this month. The appointment follows the June hiring of Katsunori Sago, a former deputy president of Goldman Sachs Japan, as its chief investment officer.

Japan Post Bank has said it is assembling a team of experts to manage its massive portfolio but has declined to say how many new hires this would involve.

The listings of state-owned mail firm Japan Post Holdings as well as its bank and insurance units are together expected to raise up to 1.7 trillion yen ($14 billion), DealWatch, a Thomson Reuters publication, has reported.

That would make it Japan's biggest privatisation since the 2.4 trillion yen listing of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp in 1987.

On its own, the Japan Post Bank IPO is expected to raise up to 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion). ($1 = 119.2700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)