TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan Post Bank, one of three
Japan Post companies listing this November, said it
had hired a second banker from Goldman Sachs as part of
plans to overhaul its $1.7 trillion portfolio, seeking higher
returns and better risk management.
Japan Post Bank is one of the biggest institutional
investors in the world, but it has traditionally invested the
bulk of its money in Japanese government bonds - a strategy
that the head of its parent company, Japan Post Holdings, has
called timid and ill-suited to current times.
The bank said Naohide Une, head of equity derivatives
trading at Goldman Sachs in Japan, will join its markets
division later this month. The appointment follows the June
hiring of Katsunori Sago, a former deputy president of Goldman
Sachs Japan, as its chief investment officer.
Japan Post Bank has said it is assembling a team of experts
to manage its massive portfolio but has declined to say how many
new hires this would involve.
The listings of state-owned mail firm Japan Post Holdings as
well as its bank and insurance units are together expected to
raise up to 1.7 trillion yen ($14 billion), DealWatch, a Thomson
Reuters publication, has reported.
That would make it Japan's biggest privatisation since the
2.4 trillion yen listing of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp
in 1987.
On its own, the Japan Post Bank IPO is expected to raise up
to 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion).
($1 = 119.2700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)