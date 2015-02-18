TOKYO Feb 18 Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T said on Wednesday it would review its banking unit's $1.7 trillion asset portfolio, signalling a major shift in investment strategy at one of the world's biggest institutional investors.

The state-owned postal giant's move comes as the country's public pension fund has said it would make drastic changes in its $1.1 trillion portfolio to invest more in riskier but higher-return assets, responding to calls by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as part of his push to steer money into growth areas.

Japan Post Bank has been known for its conservative asset management and its investment policy has been closely watched for any sign for changes under an ultra-low interest rate environment.

Japan Post Holdings President Taizo Nishimuro told a news conference that Japan Post Bank needs to reconsider the management of its asset portfolio, more than half of which is made up of Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

He also said the company has started looking for new hires at the bank's asset management division and the new team will be staffed by a couple of dozen people.

"As an intuitional investor with this large asset size, we need to increase profits by adopting more sophisticated asset management and risk control," Nishimuro said.

The company also said Japan Post Bank President Yoshiyuki Izawa will step down in March. It said the former Mitsui & Co executive, who took charge at the bank in 2009, has resiged. It was not known if there was any connection between his departure and the portfolio strategy shift.

Japan Post Bank and many other institutional investors such as life insurers have traditionally invested in JGBs which are viewed as a safe and steady source of income.

But yields on JGBs plunged after the Bank of Japan launched a massive monetary easing programme in 2013 in a bid to end the country's more-than-decade-old deflation, putting pressure on investors to look for other assets.

Prime Minister Abe also called for money to be invested in stocks and other assets to spur economic growth. In October, the Government Pension Investment Fund slashed its JGB allocation target to 35 percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the targets for foreign and domestic shares to 25 percent each. ($1 = 119.0700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)