TOKYO Feb 18 Japan Post Holdings Co
IPO-JAPP.T said on Wednesday it would review its banking
unit's $1.7 trillion asset portfolio, signalling a major shift
in investment strategy at one of the world's biggest
institutional investors.
The state-owned postal giant's move comes as the country's
public pension fund has said it would make drastic changes in
its $1.1 trillion portfolio to invest more in riskier but
higher-return assets, responding to calls by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe as part of his push to steer money into growth areas.
Japan Post Bank has been known for its conservative asset
management and its investment policy has been closely watched
for any sign for changes under an ultra-low interest rate
environment.
Japan Post Holdings President Taizo Nishimuro told a news
conference that Japan Post Bank needs to reconsider the
management of its asset portfolio, more than half of which is
made up of Japanese government bonds (JGBs).
He also said the company has started looking for new hires
at the bank's asset management division and the new team will be
staffed by a couple of dozen people.
"As an intuitional investor with this large asset size, we
need to increase profits by adopting more sophisticated asset
management and risk control," Nishimuro said.
The company also said Japan Post Bank President Yoshiyuki
Izawa will step down in March. It said the former Mitsui & Co
executive, who took charge at the bank in 2009, has
resiged. It was not known if there was any connection between
his departure and the portfolio strategy shift.
Japan Post Bank and many other institutional investors such
as life insurers have traditionally invested in JGBs which are
viewed as a safe and steady source of income.
But yields on JGBs plunged after the Bank of Japan launched
a massive monetary easing programme in 2013 in a bid to end the
country's more-than-decade-old deflation, putting pressure on
investors to look for other assets.
Prime Minister Abe also called for money to be invested in
stocks and other assets to spur economic growth. In October, the
Government Pension Investment Fund slashed its JGB allocation
target to 35 percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the
targets for foreign and domestic shares to 25 percent each.
($1 = 119.0700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)