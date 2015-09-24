By Tomo Uetake
| TOKYO, Sept 24
TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan Post Bank will
hire a former executive of Japan's mammoth public pension fund
as one of its top investment officials as the state-owned bank,
which is listing in November, aims to boost returns, sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Tokihiko Shimizu, a welfare ministry bureaucrat who
spearheaded a drive to diversify the $1.2 trillion Government
Pension Investment Fund's (GPIF) portfolio during his 7-1/2-year
tenure at the fund, will join the top ranks of investment
managers at Japan Post Bank from Oct. 1, one of the sources
added.
At GPIF, Shimizu played a pivotal role in changing the
fund's asset allocation and is well-known for his knowledge of
alternative investments.
A Japan Post spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
The government plans to raise $11.6 billion through initial
public offerings of Japan Post Bank, Japan Post
Insurance and their parent company Japan Post Holdings
, which would be Japan's largest IPO in three decades.
Japan Post Bank, under pressure to boost profitability ahead
of its planned privatisation, has been increasing investments in
risk assets such as stocks, departing from its bond-centric
portfolio.
It has been gradually reducing its holdings of Japanese
government bonds to about half of its $1.7 trillion portfolio.
Earlier this year, the bank hired two former Goldman Sachs
executives as it seeks professionals with market expertise.
Market participants expect Japan Post Bank to follow the
lead of the GPIF, which in October of last year said it would
double its allocation for shares while reducing investment in
government bonds, in line with a government policy encouraging
risk-taking in pursuit of greater returns.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Taiga Uranaka;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Klamann)