TOKYO Jan 28 Japan Post Holdings Co
CEO Taizo Nishimuro said on Thursday it wants to sell more
shares in its two financial units as soon as possible, adding
that details of the sale will be announced as early as next
month.
"Sale of shares in Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post
Insurance should be done as soon as possible,"
Nishimuro told reporters at a media briefing.
It is unusual for a corporate executive to make such abrupt
statements about future share offerings. Typically they announce
their plans through the Tokyo Stock Exchange -- which Nishimuro
once headed -- after making concrete plans.
Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance have a combined
market value of almost 9 trillion yen ($75.80 billion). Sale of
additional shares in the two companies could absorb billions of
dollars from the market.
Japan Post Holdings and the two financial units went public
in November through an IPO worth $12 billion, Japan's biggest
privatisation since 1987.
Japan Post Holdings owns 74 percent of Japan Post Bank and 89
percent of Japan Post Insurance. The government owns 80 percent
of Japan Post Holdings. Nishimuro did not say how many shares
might be sold.
At the time of the IPO, Japan Post Holdings pledged investors
that additional shares will not be sold within a certain period
under an agreement called a "lock-up".
Japan Post spokesman Katsunori Shinohara elaborated that
Nishimuro made his remarks based on the agreement. The lock-up
will be lifted after May 1.
Nishimuro also served as a chairman of Toshiba Corp.
.
($1 = 118.7400 yen)
