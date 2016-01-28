TOKYO Jan 28 Japan Post Holdings Co CEO Taizo Nishimuro said on Thursday it wants to sell more shares in its two financial units as soon as possible, adding that details of the sale will be announced as early as next month.

"Sale of shares in Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance should be done as soon as possible," Nishimuro told reporters at a media briefing.

It is unusual for a corporate executive to make such abrupt statements about future share offerings. Typically they announce their plans through the Tokyo Stock Exchange -- which Nishimuro once headed -- after making concrete plans.

Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance have a combined market value of almost 9 trillion yen ($75.80 billion). Sale of additional shares in the two companies could absorb billions of dollars from the market.

Japan Post Holdings and the two financial units went public in November through an IPO worth $12 billion, Japan's biggest privatisation since 1987.

Japan Post Holdings owns 74 percent of Japan Post Bank and 89 percent of Japan Post Insurance. The government owns 80 percent of Japan Post Holdings. Nishimuro did not say how many shares might be sold.

At the time of the IPO, Japan Post Holdings pledged investors that additional shares will not be sold within a certain period under an agreement called a "lock-up".

Japan Post spokesman Katsunori Shinohara elaborated that Nishimuro made his remarks based on the agreement. The lock-up will be lifted after May 1.

Nishimuro also served as a chairman of Toshiba Corp. .

($1 = 118.7400 yen) (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Katharine Houreld)