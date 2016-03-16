(Updates with comments of incoming CEO and background)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, March 16 Japan Post Holdings Co
will pursue acquisitions in logistics and other businesses, its
incoming CEO said, as the nation's biggest financial services
conglomerate seeks a strong growth path after a $12 billion IPO
last year.
"If there are opportunities for acquisitions, we will do and
we don't limit them to the logistics business," Masatsugu Nagato
told a news conference.
Nagato, 67, was picked by the company's board on Wednesday
to replace current CEO Taizo Nishimuro, 80, who has been
hospitalised since last month for unspecified tests. The
appointment of Nagato, who is currently president of Japan Post
Bank Co, the banking unit of Japan Post Holdings, is
affective April 1.
Nishimuro, former president of Toshiba Corp and the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, took the helm at Japan Post Holdings in
2013 and orchestrated unprecedented triple initial public
offerings of the company and its banking and insurance units in
November.
During his tenure, domestic-focused Japan Post Holdings also
made an A$6.5 billion ($4.9 billion) purchase of Australian
freight and logistics firm Toll, betting on the global logistics
business as one of its future growth drivers.
Nagato, who started his career at what is today's Mizuho
Financial Group, faces a difficult task of managing the
company whose sheer scale dwarfs private-sector rivals.
The banking unit and the insurance unit, called Japan Post
Insurance, are both the biggest in Japan in terms of
assets, but are suffering diminishing returns on their
investments, with the situation made worse by the Bank of
Japan's recent policy of negative interest rates.
The parent's traditional postal business has been hit by
constant decline in mail traffic. And while its parcel delivery
business has been growing rapidly thanks to an increase in
electronic commerce, it has not yet gained enough scale to
generate significant profits.
Nagato said the BOJ's negative interest rates policy has
hurt the postal bank's business, and it will try to offset the
impact by investing in higher-yield assets.
The incoming CEO also faces unique managerial issues in
running a company that is still majority owned by the
government. Like his predecessors, he has to court politicians,
bureaucrats and a politically active post office masters' group
and labour union.
($1 = 1.3405 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)