* May resume JGB investments if long-tenor bond yields rise

* Expects low-interest rate environment to last for a while

* Japan Post Bank will start investing in hedge funds soon (Recasts and adds quotes, details)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Sept 23 Japan Post Holdings' chief executive said on Friday its giant financial units may resume Japanese government bond (JGBs) investments if yields on long-tenor bonds rise following the Bank of Japan's new policy framework.

"I don't know what kind of yield curve will emerge, but depending on yields, we might be able to investment in JGB, which we have given up," Masatsugu Nagato, head of the state-controlled company, told a news conference.

He believes the current ultra-low interest rate environment in Japan is unlikely to end any time soon, and thus, the postal and financial conglomerate will accelerate investment in riskier but higher-return assets such as foreign bonds.

The Bank of Japan made an abrupt shift on Wednesday to target interest rates on government bonds to achieve its elusive inflation target, after years of massive money printing failed to jolt the economy out of decades-long stagnation.

Many in the financial industry see the central bank's new policy framework to mean it will let yields on long-tenor JGBs, those with maturities of 10 years and longer, rise while keeping down short-term rates to stimulate borrowing.

Japan Post Holdings, 80 percent-owned by the government, relies on its financial units Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co for the bulk of its profits.

The two units have a combined 285 trillion yen ($2.8 trillion) in assets, placing them among the world's biggest institutional investors. But they have been hurt by diminishing returns from their investments especially after the BOJ launched massive monetary easing measures in 2013.

The companies have been reducing the proportion of JGBs in their investment portfolio. Nagato said Japan Post Bank has started investing in private equity funds and will soon begin investing in hedge funds.

"Japan Post Insurance also faces the same (tough environment), so we would like it to do the same as Japan Post Bank," Nagato said.

Asked about the BOJ's new policy framework, Nagato said "it's a big challenge" for the central bank to set a specific target on the 10-year JGB yield.

"I think there is concern whether the BOJ can really do it and even if it can, whether such yield is something that reflects the real rate," he said.

($1 = 100.9900 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)