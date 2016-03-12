TOKYO, March 12 Japan's government is
considering appointing Japan Post Bank Co President
Masatsugu Nagato as the successor to head the bank's parent
company, Japan Post Holdings Co, local media reported
on Saturday.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Japan Post Holdings
Chief Executive Taizo Nishimuro is set to resign in coming
weeks amid speculation over the 80-year-old CEO's health
following his hospitalisation nearly a month ago.
The government, which still owns more than 80 percent of
Japan Post Holdings, is in the final stages of selecting Nagato,
Sankei newspaper reported, without citing sources. Nagato will
replace Nishimuro as early as next month, the report said.
Japan Post officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Nagato, 67, former Mizuho Financial Group executive
and chairman of Citibank Japan, was recruited to run Japan Post
Bank in May last year.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sam Holmes)