TOKYO, March 14 The Japanese government is
planning to name Japan Post Bank Co Chief Executive
Masatsugu Nagato to replace Taizo Nishimuro as the head of Japan
Post Holdings Co, two people with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Monday.
Nishimuro, 80, has been in hospital since last month for
unspecified tests, and is set to step down due to health
concerns, separate sources had told Reuters earlier.
Nagato, 67, is currently a director at Japan Post Holdings.
He started his career at Industrial Bank of Japan, now part of
Mizuho Financial Group, and has also served as chairman
of Citibank Japan and deputy president of Fuji Heavy Industries
Ltd.
