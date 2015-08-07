* Japan Post Bank's JGB holdings on steady decline amid low yields

* JGBs now account for less than half of $1.7 trillion portfolio

* Japan Post tries to improve profits from portfolio management (Adds executive's comments, details, context)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T said on Friday its banking unit reduced its holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to just under half of its $1.7 trillion portfolio in the quarter that ended June as it seeks more profitable investments.

JGBs accounted for 49.2 percent - or 101.6 trillion yen ($814.2 billion) - of Japan Post Bank's portfolio, down from 51.8 percent at end-March, Japan Post said in its quarterly earnings statement.

The bank is the largest holder of Japanese government debt and how it manages its portfolio has been under scrutiny since Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro earlier this year said the state-owned company would revamp the bank's investment strategy to seek higher profit.

The bank has been steadily reducing JGBs whose yields - or interest rates - have been very low since the central bank began its ultra easy-money policy in April 2013.

In the quarter ended June, it also increased foreign bond holdings to 37 trillion yen from 33 trillion yen in the previous quarter, Japan Post said in its statement.

Noboru Ichikura, Japan Post managing executive, said the bank did not reinvest the money from JGBs that came due for redemption. "Given the current yields, we cannot increase short-term bonds," he told reporters.

Market participants expect Japan Post Bank to follow the lead of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which in October said it would double its allocation for shares while reducing investment in government bonds, in line with a government policy encouraging risk-taking in pursuit of greater returns.

The shift in investment strategy at the traditionally conservative pension fund led to a rise in share prices, as investors expected a huge amount of money to flow into the market and push prices even higher.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance subsidiaries are each preparing an initial public offering for later this year, seeking to sell about 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) worth of shares in total in the biggest state sale in nearly 30 years. ($1 = 124.7900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Miral Fahmy)