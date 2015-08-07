* Japan Post Bank's JGB holdings on steady decline amid low
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T
said on Friday its banking unit reduced its holdings of Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) to just under half of its $1.7 trillion
portfolio in the quarter that ended June as it seeks more
profitable investments.
JGBs accounted for 49.2 percent - or 101.6 trillion yen
($814.2 billion) - of Japan Post Bank's portfolio, down from
51.8 percent at end-March, Japan Post said in its quarterly
earnings statement.
The bank is the largest holder of Japanese government debt
and how it manages its portfolio has been under scrutiny since
Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro earlier this year said the
state-owned company would revamp the bank's investment strategy
to seek higher profit.
The bank has been steadily reducing JGBs whose yields - or
interest rates - have been very low since the central bank began
its ultra easy-money policy in April 2013.
In the quarter ended June, it also increased foreign bond
holdings to 37 trillion yen from 33 trillion yen in the previous
quarter, Japan Post said in its statement.
Noboru Ichikura, Japan Post managing executive, said the
bank did not reinvest the money from JGBs that came due for
redemption. "Given the current yields, we cannot increase
short-term bonds," he told reporters.
Market participants expect Japan Post Bank to follow the
lead of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which in
October said it would double its allocation for shares while
reducing investment in government bonds, in line with a
government policy encouraging risk-taking in pursuit of greater
returns.
The shift in investment strategy at the traditionally
conservative pension fund led to a rise in share prices, as
investors expected a huge amount of money to flow into the
market and push prices even higher.
Japan Post and its banking and insurance subsidiaries are
each preparing an initial public offering for later this year,
seeking to sell about 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) worth of
shares in total in the biggest state sale in nearly 30 years.
