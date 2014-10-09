TOKYO Oct 9 Japan Post Holdings said it has
chosen Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd to be its share transfer
agent as the government-owned postal company prepares for an
initial public offering expected next year.
Last week, 11 underwriters including Nomura Securities and
JP Morgan were selected for the offering, which financial
institutions expect will raise nearly $10 billion for the
government.
A share transfer agent manages the list of registered
shareholders and provides shareholder-related services. Japanese
trust banks had competed fiercely to win the contract, given the
size and high profile of the offering, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Japan Post is the country's largest savings institution,
with about 176 trillion yen ($1.64 trillion) in customer
deposits. It also provides postal and insurance services.
(1 US dollar = 107.6400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)