TOKYO Oct 19 Japan Post Bank Co set the price for its initial public offering at 1,450 yen per share after gauging investor demand at an indicative range of 1,250-1,450 yen, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Separately, Japan Post Insurance Co set its IPO price at 2,200 yen compared with its book-building range of 1,900-2,200 yen.

The two companies and its parent, Japan Post Holdings Co , are seeking to raise a combined 1.4 trillion yen ($11.8 billion) in a triple IPO on Nov. 4 in what will be Japan's biggest privatisation in three decades.

State-owned mail giant Japan Post Holdings will determine its IPO price on Oct. 26. ($1 = 119.1000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)