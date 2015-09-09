TOKYO, Sept 9 Underwriters for Japan Post
Holdings Co's share sale will be paid bigger fees
than expected given promotion expenses for the world's biggest
listing this year, people familiar with the deal told Thomson
Reuters DealWatch.
The government wants the triple-listing, which could raise
up to $14 billion in the first of three tranches, to attract a
broad domestic investor base, the people said.
The Finance Ministry, sole shareholder of Japan Post, told
over 70 underwriters they are likely to be paid 1.7 percent of
the money raised from retail investors and 1.5 percent of that
from institutional investors, the sources said.
Market expectations had been for fees of around 1 percent
given the enormous size of the deal, Japan's biggest
privatisation in three decades.
The sources said the ministry had taken into consideration
that underwriters would have big promotional expenses, including
for TV commercials, to attract enough investors to absorb the
huge offering, the sources said.
The Finance Ministry was not immediately available to
comment.
Sales in coming years are meant to raise the government's
total proceeds to more than $30 billion, to be used for
reconstruction after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange will approve the initial public
offerings of the parent company, owner of Japan's mail service,
Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co on Thursday,
sources told Reuters last month, with shares to start trading on
Nov. 4.
($1 = 120.5500 yen)
(Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and Susan
Thomas)