TOKYO Nov 26 State-owned Japan Post Holdings Co will likely announce details of an initial public offering in January, its president said on Wednesday, possibly delaying a deal bankers said the government had hoped would raise up to 4 trillion yen ($34 billion).

Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro told reporters he had expected the IPO details to be announced next month but now the government is tied up with preparing for general elections, expected to be held on Dec. 14.

"Given the situation, it will obviously be delayed to January," he said.

Japan Post had previously said it wants to list its shares by mid-2015 to avoid any fallout from a sales tax hike that had been slated for October. Nishimuro said Japan Post could now "afford a little delay" as the government has postponed the tax increase to avoid pushing the economy further into deflation.

In October, the government selected Nomura Securities and 10 other underwriters for the IPO. The underwriters are now working on the details, which include whether Japan Post's banking and insurance units will be spun off and listed separately.

The IPO is a step by the government to privatise up to two-thirds of Japan Post. Bankers have said the government eventually hopes to raise 2-4 trillion yen from the sale. ($1 = 117.7600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Miral Fahmy)