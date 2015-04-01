* Aims for net profit of Y450 bln in FY2017 vs Y420 bln
April 1 State-owned Japan Post Holdings Co
IPO-JAPP.T is actively seeking more acquisition opportunities
after it agreed an A$6.5 billion ($5 billion) takeover of
Australian freight and logistics firm Toll Holdings Ltd
, a top official said.
The mail service conglomerate and its banking and insurance
units plan to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this
year, in what is likely to be the biggest IPO of Japanese state
enterprises in two decades.
Before the February announcement of the Toll deal, the
company had long been criticised for lack of a growth story to
draw investors, as it is focused on domestic operations, which
are suffering a steady decline in mail volume.
"For our globalisation goal, we need to make more investment
in logistics business," President Taizo Nishimuro told a news
conference. "We will actively carry out (acquisitions)."
Acquisition targets include financial businesses, he added.
In a three-year business plan unveiled on Wednesday, Japan
Post said it aimed for net profit of 450 billion yen ($3.7
billion) for the year ending in March 2018, up from 420 billion
yen expected for the year just ended.
It said the figure did not reflect the Toll acquisition,
since the deal has not been complete.
The company also said it aimed to raise its dividend payout
ratio to 50 percent or more. That compares with 28 percent for
the year ended March 2014.
In its business plan, the company said its banking unit
would change its massive investment portfolio to earn better
returns in the face of ultra-low interest rates.
Japan Post Bank has been in the spotlight after Nishimuro
said in February it would review its $1.7-trillion asset
portfolio "from scratch", signalling a major shift in investment
strategy at one of the world's biggest institutional investors.
The bank now invests half of the assets in Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) and market participants expect that even
a small percentage change in its asset allocation could give a
big boost to stock and other markets.
In the business plan, the bank said it would increase its
"satellite portfolio," of corporate bonds, stock and foreign
securities, to 60 trillion yen for the year ending in March
2018, up from 46 trillion now.
"For an asset of this size, its asset management has been
significantly different from the global standard," Nishimuro
said.
($1=1.3113 Australian dollars)
($1=120.2600 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)