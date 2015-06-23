TOKYO, June 23 A group of lawmakers from Japan's
ruling Liberal Demoractic Party (LDP) proposed on Tuesday to
raise deposit limits on Japan Post's banking unit to 30 million
yen ($242,800) per account from 10 million yen, as the
state-owned mail and financial giant prepares for initial public
offerings later this year.
It remains uncertain whether the government will approve the
higher limit for Japan Post Bank - the biggest bank in the
country by deposits. Private-sector banks are fiercely opposed
to the move as small community lenders are concerned about
outflows of their deposit money to a bank indirectly owned by
the government.
Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro is also sceptical about
the wisdom of raising the deposit limit, sources familiar with
the matter said, as the bank is struggling to secure returns
under Japan's ultra-low interest rate environment.
Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T has banking and
insurance units. The company is preparing to list its two units
at the same time that it will prepare its own IPO later this
year. The LDP lawmakers also proposed to raise the insurance
unit's payout limit to 20 million yen from 13 million yen now.
The LDP lawmakers have been discussing the deposit limit
increase since March, after the party promised to review the
limit in an election campaign last year in a bid to attract
votes from politically-active post office masters.
Japan Post Bank has about $1.45 trillion in deposits as of
March. Deposit limit and other restraints are currently imposed
on the post bank by the government to ensure fair competition in
the private sector.
The rationale for raising the deposit limit is that many
pensioners with retirement funds have hit the ceiling at the
post bank and those who live in remote areas lack access to
other financial institutions.
($1 = 123.1700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Takahiko Wada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)