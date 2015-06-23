(Adds bank industry reaction, context)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, June 23 Lawmakers from Japan's ruling
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have proposed tripling deposit
limits on Japan Post's banking unit to 30 million yen ($242,800)
per account, as the state-owned group prepares to go public
later this year.
Tuesday's proposal sets up a tussle among competing groups
over the fate of Japan Post Bank's $1.45 trillion in deposits,
as politicians backed by the nearly 20,000 local post masters
clash with private banks who fear an even larger behemoth and
the financial regulator worried about the health of the major
bank before its share offering.
Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T aims to list the parent
company and its banking and insurance units in an unprecedented
three-way public share offer which is expected to raise some $8
billion some time around October.
Supporters say a higher deposit cap is needed for pensioners
with retirement funds who are hitting the limit at the post
bank, Japan's biggest bank by deposits, while people in remote
areas lack access to commercial financial institutions.
Raising the cap would boost revenues at post offices, which
charge the bank fees to use the ubiquitous branches, but the
Financial Services Agency worries about the bank expanding its
balance sheet when it already has trouble finding places to
invest its money.
Similarly, even Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro is
sceptical, people familiar with the matter said, as the bank
struggles to secure returns under Japan's ultra-low interest
rate environment.
The LDP lawmakers also proposed raising Japan Post Insurance
Co's payout limit to 20 million yen from 13 million yen.
The group has been discussing raising the deposit cap since
March, keeping a 2014 campaign promise made to woo the post
office masters, who represent reliable LDP votes nationwide and
want to lift the limit to increase revenues at their branches.
Local banks fear an outflow of deposits to Japan Post, which
operates under constraints such as the deposit cap in order to
maintain fair competition.
Tatsumaro Terazawa, head of the regional bank association,
met Nishimuro last week and said that "if the limit hike
happens, we cannot have a cooperative relationship with the post
bank," according to people familiar with the matter.
Terazawa is also president of Bank of Yokohama. A
Japan Post spokesman declined to comment. Bank of Yokohama
officials were not immediately available for comment.
The bank is awash in cash but returns are shrivelling on
Japanese government bonds, which comprise about half of its $1.6
trillion investment portfolio. Instead of reinvesting the
proceeds from maturing bonds at lower interest rates, it parks
most of the money with the central bank.
($1 = 123.6900 yen)
(Additional reporting by Taro Fuse and Takahiko Wada; Editing
by William Mallard and Greg Mahlich)