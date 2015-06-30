* Japan Post, financial units file for simultaneous IPOs
sources
* Deals, first tranche of govt sale, likely to raise $8.2 bln
bln
* Likely biggest IPO of state firms since NTT deal in 1987
(Adds company comment, background)
TOKYO, June 30 Japan Post Holdings Co
filed on Tuesday to list itself and its two
financial units on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, two people with
knowledge of the matter said, seeking to raise about 1 trillion
yen ($8.2 billion) in the biggest sale of state-owned
enterprises in nearly three decades.
Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro had said last week the
companies would file the simultaneous IPOs with the Tokyo Stock
Exchange for approval on June 30.
Spokespeople for Japan Post and the Tokyo Stock Exchange
declined to comment on the matter.
The offers will be the first tranche of a government plan to
raise about 4 trillion yen ($30 billion) by selling off units of
the mail and financial conglomerate to fund reconstruction
efforts after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Japan Post Holdings is the parent of Japan Post Bank Co and
Japan Post Insurance Co and the operator of the nation's
mail-delivery service.
Privatisation laws require Japan Post Holdings to sell its
stakes in the bank and insurer as soon as possible and Nishimuro
has said the simultaneous listings of the three companies would
be most fair to investors, as the stake sales would affect the
parent firm's valuation.
The IPOs of Japan Post and its units are expected to be the
biggest offerings of state-owned enterprises since Nippon
Telegraph and Telephone Corp listed in 1987, when the
government sold about 2.4 trillion yen worth of shares.
($1 = 122.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Emi Emoto; Editing by Chang-Ran
Kim and Miral Fahmy)