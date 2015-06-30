* Japan Post, financial units file for simultaneous IPOs -sources

* Deals, first tranche of govt sale, likely to raise $8.2 bln

* Likely biggest IPO of state firms since NTT deal in 1987 (Adds company comment, background)

TOKYO, June 30 Japan Post Holdings Co filed on Tuesday to list itself and its two financial units on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, two people with knowledge of the matter said, seeking to raise about 1 trillion yen ($8.2 billion) in the biggest sale of state-owned enterprises in nearly three decades.

Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro had said last week the companies would file the simultaneous IPOs with the Tokyo Stock Exchange for approval on June 30.

Spokespeople for Japan Post and the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined to comment on the matter.

The offers will be the first tranche of a government plan to raise about 4 trillion yen ($30 billion) by selling off units of the mail and financial conglomerate to fund reconstruction efforts after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan Post Holdings is the parent of Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co and the operator of the nation's mail-delivery service.

Privatisation laws require Japan Post Holdings to sell its stakes in the bank and insurer as soon as possible and Nishimuro has said the simultaneous listings of the three companies would be most fair to investors, as the stake sales would affect the parent firm's valuation.

The IPOs of Japan Post and its units are expected to be the biggest offerings of state-owned enterprises since Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp listed in 1987, when the government sold about 2.4 trillion yen worth of shares.

($1 = 122.2500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Emi Emoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Miral Fahmy)