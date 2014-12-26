TOKYO Dec 26 Government-owned Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said it plans to list its shares in the second half of the next business year and its bank and insurance units will also go public at the same time, in what could be the biggest IPO of state enterprises in two decades.

Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro told a news conference on Friday that he was not able to comment on the scale of the offering at this point in time.

The government has said in the past it expects to raise around 1 trillion yen ($8.3 billion) in the first of multiple rounds of sales, basing its assumption on the results of previous share offers of state-owned companies.

Japan Post also said that over time it plans to reduce its stakes in the units - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co - to around 50 percent each.

Funds raised will finance reconstruction projects for areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. ($1 = 120.2000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)