TOKYO Dec 26 Government-owned Japan Post
Holdings Co Ltd said it plans to list its shares in
the second half of the next business year and its bank and
insurance units will also go public at the same time, in what
could be the biggest IPO of state enterprises in two decades.
Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro told a news conference
on Friday that he was not able to comment on the scale of the
offering at this point in time.
The government has said in the past it expects to raise
around 1 trillion yen ($8.3 billion) in the first of multiple
rounds of sales, basing its assumption on the results of
previous share offers of state-owned companies.
Japan Post also said that over time it plans to reduce its
stakes in the units - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post
Insurance Co - to around 50 percent each.
Funds raised will finance reconstruction projects for areas
hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
($1 = 120.2000 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)