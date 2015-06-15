TOKYO, June 15 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd
IPO-JAPP.T is planning to apply around the end of June for a
listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a government source said on
Monday, a move that will mean the initial public offering of the
state-owned giant could be around October.
The company is planning to apply for separate listings of
itself and its two financial units, Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and
Japan Post Insurance Co, on the exchange, which is likely to
take three to four months to win approvals, said the source, who
was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
The government has said in the past it expects to raise
around 1 trillion yen ($8.1 billion) in the first of multiple
rounds of sales, basing its assumption on the results of
previous share offers of state-owned companies. Funds raised
will finance reconstruction projects for areas hit by the 2011
earthquake and tsunami.
($1 = 123.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)