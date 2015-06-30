TOKYO, June 30 Japan Post Holdings Co
IPO-JAPP.T filed on Tuesday to list itself and its two
financial units on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source with
knowledge of the matter said, in what is set to be the biggest
sale of state-owned enterprises in nearly three decades.
The government aims to raise about 4 trillion yen ($30
billion) through several rounds of offerings of the mail and
financial conglomerate, using the proceeds to fund
reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
The initial round, likely in about three months, is expected to
raise about 1 trillion yen, government officials say.
Japan Post Holdings is the parent of the giant Japan Post
Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co and the operator of the
nation's mail-delivery service.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)