TOKYO Aug 14 Japan Post Holdings Co
IPO-JAPP.T is expected to list shares in its holding company
and bank and insurance units on Nov. 4, several people close to
the deal said on Friday, in Japan's biggest sale of state-owned
enterprises in nearly three decades.
The government aims to sell at least 1.3 trillion yen ($11
billion) worth of shares, the sources said, in the first tranche
of a three-part sale aiming to raise around 4 trillion yen in
coming years to fund reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and
tsunami disaster.
A Japan Post spokesman declined to comment.
The giant firm, which runs the nation's mail-delivery
service, applied to the Tokyo Stock Exchange in June to list the
parent as well as Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance
Co. Approval from the bourse is expected on Sept. 10, said the
sources, who asked not to be named as the information is not
public.
The first round of share sales would be Japan's biggest
privatisation since the 2.4 trillion yen listing of Nippon
Telegraph and Telephone Corp in 1987.
($1 = 124.4200 yen)
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)