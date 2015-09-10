TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan Post Holdings Co
will set an indicative price of 1,350 yen per
share, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday
ahead of the expected triple-IPO of the state-owned institution
and its two financial units.
The indicative price of Japan Post Bank Co is to be set at
1,400 yen a share, and at 2,150 yen for Japan Post Insurance Co,
the source told Reuters, declining to be identified ahead of the
regulatory filing.
The initial public offering by the operator of Japan's
mail-delivery service would be the country's biggest
privatisation since the 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) listing
of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp in 1987.
The three firms' shares are expected to be listed on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 4 after receiving approval on
Thursday, sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 120.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and
Chris Gallagher)