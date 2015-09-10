(Attaches to additional alerts) TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and its two financial units received approval to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 4, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. Indicative Shares on Maximum to Market value at Pricing price offer be raised indicative price date Japan Post Holdings Y1,350 495 mln Y668.3 bln Y6.1 trln Oct 26 Japan Post Bank Y1,400 412 mln Y577.4 bln Y6.3 trln Oct 19 Japan Insurance Y2,150 66 mln Y141.9 bln Y1.3 trln Oct 19 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)