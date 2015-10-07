UPDATE 3-South Korea urges 'parallel' talks, sanctions to rein in North
TOKYO Oct 7 Japan Post Holdings Co on Wednesday set an indicative price range of 1,100-1,400 yen per share in an initial public offering, one of a trio of listings by the state-owned post office that make up a privatisation worth close to $12 billion in total, Japan's biggest in three decades.
The Japan Post holding company and two financial units - an insurer and a bank - plan to raise as much as a combined 1.4 trillion yen ($11.6 billion) in the IPOs, with shares set for a Nov. 4 trading debut. The state will use proceeds to help fund reconstruction after Japan's 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
According to filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, book-building for the Japan Post Holdings offer runs from Oct. 8 through Oct. 23, with a final price to be set on Oct. 26.
Meanwhile Japan Post Bank set an indicative price range of 1,250-1,450 yen per share for its IPO, while Japan Post Insurance set a range of 1,900-2,200 yen. Their book-building period is shorter than that of the holding company, running from Oct. 8 until Oct. 16, with final offering prices to be set on Oct. 19 ahead of the Nov. 4 debut.
($1 = 120.2700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
GENEVA The Philippines said on Thursday it would review recommendations over killings in its war on drugs, but stopped short of committing to make reforms or prosecute police for excessive use of force after criticism from U.N. rights council members.