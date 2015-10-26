TOKYO Oct 26 Japan Post Holdings Co
set the price for its initial public offering of shares at the
top of an indicative range, following the pattern set in
concurrent IPOs for its banking and insurance arms and
reflecting strong demand from retail investors in Japan's
biggest privatisation in three decades.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the holding firm for the
state-owned mail and financial giant priced shares at 1,400 yen
apiece in the IPO, the top of a book-building range set at
1,100-1,400 yen, raising 693 billion yen ($5.7 billion).
Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co
announced top-of-range pricing in their respective IPOs
last week.
The government will raise a total of 1.4 trillion yen from
the triple IPO, with proceeds to be used to help fund
reconstruction programmes after Japan's devastating earthquake
and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
All three stocks will begin trading Nov. 4.
($1 = 121.0600 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Chris Gallagher; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)