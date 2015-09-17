* Japan Post firms to meet overseas institutional investors
* Overseas institutional investors allocated a fifth of IPO
shares
* Institutional investors seen a key to support share prices
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan Post Holdings Co
and its two financial units have begun roads shows overseas to
drum up interest among institutional investors for initial
public offerings expected to raise $11.6 billion, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
The three IPOs are scheduled to hit the market on Nov.4, and
are mainly aimed at domestic retail investors. Only a fifth of
the offerings will be allocated to overseas institutional
investors.
The overseas roadshows began in Hong Kong earlier this
month, but marketing teams will also be sent elsewhere in Asia,
Europe and the United States over the coming weeks, said the
sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Japan Post Holdings President Taizo Nishimuro would be
participating in some of the roadshows, as would the presidents
of Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co
, the sources said.
A total of ten teams would be conducting the roadshows.
Officials at Japan Post and its owner Finance Ministry were
not immediately available for comment.
Overseas institutional investors were considered an
important market for the IPOs, in order to reduce the exposure
to any swing in sentiment among domestic investors.
A banker at a major investment bank, who declined to be
named reckoned they would need to secure "at least 700-800
billion yen in potential demand" from overseas institutional
investors to serve as a stabiliser in case of selloff by retail
investors.
The three companies have to sustain investor interest beyond
the IPOs, as the government has to sell all but one-third of its
Japan Post shares and Japan Post needs to sell all of its stake
in the bank and the insurer eventually.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim and Simon Cameron-Moore)