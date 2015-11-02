(Adds detail, background)
By Hirotoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's postal and financial firms
attracted solid bids of more than five times their planned
initial share offerings, Japan's largest IPO in three decades,
two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
Japan Post Holdings, and its two financial
subsidiaries, Japan Post Insurance and Japan Post Bank
, will be listed on Wednesday, raising the government
more than 1.4 trillion yen.
A success in the high-profile IPO is seen as vital for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, not just to secure cash but also to
showcase the benefit of a shift to investments from savings,
which Abe has been calling for since he took office in 2012.
Hoping that small savers who are distrustful of stocks after
decades of economic stagnation will dabble in shares in one of
the most trusted names in the country, the government allocated
80 percent of shares to domestic investors.
Japan Post Holding and Japan Post Bank saw
bids more than five times their respective share offer of about
700 billion yen and 600 billion yen, said the sources who
declined to be identified.
Japan Post Insurance, which has offered about 150
billion yen worth of shares, attracted bids about 15 times as
many as the offer, they said.
In total, there were 8.6 trillion yen bids for the share
offer of more than 1.4 trillion yen, suggesting more than 7
trillion yen of cash would be left without any shares.
Some of that money, market players hope, will be used to buy
Japan Post shares in the secondary market or even to buy other
shares.
Investors are likely to be attracted by high dividend yields
and relatively cheap value of Japan Post shares.
Japan Post Bank's dividend yield is 3.4 percent while that
of Japan Post Holdings is 3.2 percent, more than 10 times larger
than the benchmark 10-year government bond yield of just above
0.3 percent.
Still, some investors are not attracted to Japan Post
shares, given uncertainty over how the state-owned behemoth can
be transformed into a profitable companies.
"There is no growth story on postal services," said a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm. The postal delivery
service has been declining for years due to rising use of emails
and other forms of electronic communication.
